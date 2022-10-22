Jodie Whittaker says her final Doctor Who episode is 'a massive roller coaster'

Jodie Whittaker says Doctor Who fans will feel like they've ridden a "massive roller coaster" after watching "The Power of the Doctor," her final episode of the sci-fi time-travel show, which premieres Sunday.

The series, part of the BBC's centenary celebrations, co-stars Mandip Gill as Yaz and John Bishop as Dan, and the episode finds Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerating into a new version of the iconic character, played by Ncuti Gatwa.

"Bloody hell!" said Whittaker, when EW sat down with her and Gill in London and asked the pair to tease the episode. "It ticks a lot of boxes. It's feature-length. That in itself is amazing for us, because it meant we had a real journey. Obviously, it's a continuation of the story from previous episodes, but it also feels contained within this adventure. And the energy, from start to finish, you feel like you've gone on a massive roller coaster."

The actress continued, "I think it's got something for everybody. It [is] a celebration of everything that makes the show what it is: Cybermen, Master, Daleks. But also, if you've never seen it before, it's the biggest advert of what the show is about. It celebrates change, the challenges the Doctor goes through, the darkness and the lightness. I think it certainly delves deep into the psyche of the Doctor. But then for me — as Jodie — it has the ending I knew was coming, but it still makes me sad to think about. I basically didn't tell you anything, but I told you loads of things!"

DOCTOR WHO: THE POWER OF THE DOCTOR SPECIAL Jodie Whittaker in 'Doctor Who' | Credit: BBC America

"The Power of the Doctor" will also reveal the return of Sacha Dhawan as the Doctor's archenemy, the Master.

"He's such a treat to be around," said Gill. "Sacha's one of my really closest mates, but I think just to watch him do his work and how much he experiments, it's so interesting. And he's not afraid to try something."

"He also has loads to do," added Whittaker. "Whenever he's in it, he always has masses. Chris [Chibnall, Doctor Who showrunner] loves writing Sacha, and he has epic amounts of dialogue."

Two '80s-era cast members will also come back for the episode: Janet Fielding, who portrayed the Doctor's companion Tegan, and Sophie Aldred, who played another of the titular time traveler's pals, Ace.

Whittaker said she had a "brilliant" time working with the Who veterans. "And Jemma Redgrave [who plays the alien-battling Kate Stewart] is also in our very first scene with them. Weirdly, they were on set with us, but it felt like we wanted to be accepted by them."

"Remember, we were talking to them and asking them how it was, and listening to their stories?" added Gill.

"It was incredible, and what an honor that they wanted to be a part of it," said Whittaker. "I love that the episode has all these beautiful homages to everything that makes Doctor Who what it is."

While Whittaker and Gill saw most of the finished series, they have yet to watch the footage that introduces Gatwa's new Doctor.

"We haven't seen it because I think there's just too much risk sending it out," said Whittaker. "Can you imagine if it leaked and it said 'Jodie Whittaker' across the [screen]?"

"The Power of the Doctor" airs Oct. 23. Watch the trailer for it below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: