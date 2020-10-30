Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith to play Anne Boleyn in U.K. series

On Friday, it was announced that the Queen & Slim star would play Queen Anne Boleyn in a three-part drama that will air on the ViacomCBS-backed U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 U.K. The psychological series will detail the final months of the life of King Henry VIII's second wife.

Written by Eve Hedderwick Turner and set to be directed by Lynsey Miller (Deadwater Fell), the drama is told from Anne Boleyn's perspective and explores her struggle to stay alive, secure her daughter's future and challenge the patriarchy as her execution looms.

"I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history’s most controversial queens to the screen," said Turner-Smith in a statement obtained by Variety. "Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination. In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today. I look forward to bringing my heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the fall of this iconic woman.”