Jodie Turner-Smith's Anne Boleyn takes the throne in first teaser for new series
Watch the Queen & Slim star in the first footage from her British psychological drama series.
The star of Queen & Slim now becomes Queen of England Anne Boleyn.
Jodie Turner-Smith sashays to the throne in the first footage from Anne Boleyn, the three-part series that follows arguably the most famous of King Henry VIII's ill-fated wives.
The three-part psychological drama will premiere on the U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 and follow Anne's final months before her famous beheading. There's not much to the 20-second-long teaser, but it continues to drum up hype for Turner-Smith's new role as a Black version of Anne, who was historically a white woman.
"There is a new queen in town," the teaser declares, quoting a response to the show from critics.
Anne Boleyn hails from newcomer writer Eve Hedderwick Turner and director Lynsey Miller (Deadwater Fell).
"I loved the script, and the humanity of the person at the centre of it," Turner-Smith told British Vogue of the role. "It resonated with me as a story about motherhood, having just had my own child, and it highlights the many ways in which female bodies were policed and politicised, and still are. In Anne's case, whether her body 'worked' according to the patriarchy's demands was literally a matter of survival… There's so much about her story that feels modern. It's one I can relate to as a Black woman, and it shows how little has changed in terms of our desire to tear down powerful women, to not let them live in their truth."
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) will play Anne's brother George Boleyn, Mark Stanley (White House Farm) will play Henry VIII, and Lola Petticrew (Dating Amber) will play Anne's love rival Jane Seymour.
Related content:
Comments