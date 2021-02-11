The British series explores the last few months of Henry VIII's second wife's life.

See the first photo of Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn in upcoming TV series

Sound the royal fanfare: Anne Boleyn has arrived.

On Thursday, ViacomCBS-backed U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 released the first photo of Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) as one of the many — but perhaps the most famous — ill-fated wives of King Henry VIII. Simply titled Anne Boleyn after its protagonist (Turner-Smith), the three-part psychological thriller, which finished shooting in England in December 2020, is set to air later this year.

Produced by Fable Pictures and Sony Pictures Television, written by Eve Hedderwick Turner, and set to be directed by Lynsey Miller (Deadwater Fell), the drama is told from Anne Boleyn's perspective and explores her struggle to stay alive in the final months of her life, as she endeavors to secure her daughter's future and challenge the patriarchy as her execution hangs over her, um, head.

Amanda Burton (White House Farm), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Thalissa Teixeira (Trigonometry), Barry Ward (Des) and Jamael Westman (Animals) also star.