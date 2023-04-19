The RuPaul's Drag Race icon has a significant role on the beloved time travel show.

Jinkx Monsoon reveals first look at Doctor Who costume

Jinkx Monsoon has definitely keyed in to the vibe of Doctor Who, sartorially-speaking at least. It was revealed earlier this month that the RuPaul's Drag Race icon has a significant role on the upcoming season of the beloved time travel show and now we have a sneak peek into the character.

On Wednesday, the BBC tweeted out some footage of the new cast member wearing a piano-themed costume for the show, which you can see below.

Jinkx will appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who previously joined the upcoming season as the Fifteenth Doctor. Millie Gibson will co-star as his companion, Ruby Sunday, on new episodes of the long-running series, which debuted in 1963.

Jinkx Monsoon in Doctor Who Jinkx Monsoon | Credit: BBC

"In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again," showrunner Russell T Davies said in a statement at the time the casting was announced. Jinkx added: "I'm honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join 'Doctor Who!' Russell T. Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer — I can't wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there's room in the TARDIS for my luggage."

Doctor Who will return in November with a trio of 60th anniversary special episodes starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate. After that, Tennant and Tate will hand off to Gatwa and Gibson.

