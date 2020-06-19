Jimmy Kimmel to take summer off from talk show, guest hosts who aren't Matt Damon will fill in

The late-night host announced in a video that Thursday's show would be his last of the summer. After 18 years and 3,130 episodes, Kimmel said he just needed a break.

"I'm taking this summer off to spend even more time with my family," he said, before assuring fans that "there's nothing wrong. I'm healthy, my family's healthy, I just need a couple of months off." He added, "While I'm gone, a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in for me."

The show, which has been uploading at-home editions since the coronavirus pandemic began, will be on vacation for two weeks. The guest-hosted episodes will begin Monday, July 6.

Kimmel is set to host the 72nd Emmys, so he'll definitely be back on our screens by Sept. 20. The funnyman did not yet reveal who would be temporarily replacing him on the late-night show, but we have an idea of who wants to be chosen.

As he was making the announcement, Kimmel's well-known nemesis Matt Damon crept into the room in a robe. The actor said he's been living in Kimmel's house for three months "waiting to get on" the program. Given their "feud," we'd say the odds are slim.

The last time Kimmel took leave from his late-night show was in 2017, when his infant son was born with a congenital disease and needed to undergo numerous surgeries. That year, Jimmy Kimmel Live had a roster of A-listers guest host in his place, including Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Shaquille O'Neal, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

