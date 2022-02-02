Watch Jimmy Kimmel surprise Quinta Brunson with the teacher she named Abbott Elementary after

The late night host reunited the creator-star of the ABC sitcom with her beloved sixth grade teacher Ms. Abbott, and happy tears were shed.

On Tuesday night, Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of the new ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, could barely get a word out during the second half of her Jimmy Kimmel Live interview.

That's because the comedian and Philadelphia native was too overcome with emotion after host Jimmy Kimmel surprised her with an appearance from Ms. Abbott, the sixth grade teacher Brunson named her Philly-set workplace comedy after.

Prior to the educator popping up via video chat, the actress was explaining to the late night host "the last time I saw Ms. Abbott was probably sixth grade." But before Brunson could finish her thoughts, Kimmel brought out Ms. Abbott, and the waterworks kicked in.

As an appreciative Brunson gathered herself, Ms. Abbott told the host and the audience how "Quinta was an awesome student. When she came into my class she was really shy, timid, but as I challenged all of my students, we had to speak in complete sentences. I built their confidence that whatever you want in life you can do it."

The Pennsylvania teacher also shared a quick story about her former student, saying "She was really our class spokesperson. One of the local newspapers did an article on us and they said 'We entered the classroom and we were met by the articulate Quinta Brunson.' She's amazing! Just amazing."

After the two women surprised each other — one via the show name, the other via a surprise appearance during their late night interview — Brunson and Ms Abbott were both elated by the reveal at the end of the interview that the soon-to-retire teacher will be getting an "all expenses paid, first-class, five-day trip thanks to Vacasa Vacation Rentals."

