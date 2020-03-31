Late night returns: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers host from home

Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show) type TV Show network ABC genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

"Welcome, one and all, to A Late Show. I'm your host Stephen Colbert. It's good to be back. What did I miss?! Anything... anything big?" Thus began the at-home edition of The Late Show.

Since the coronavirus pushed citizens in doors, late-night TV personalities have been operating from the confines of self-isolation, usually with a lively segment filmed for YouTube and online audiences. This week, Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Desus & Mero, and Watch What Happens Live! all returned to their normal time slots, but with the twist being all were filmed from the confines of their homes.

The Late Show

"I am coming to you from The Late Show's new temporary set, the historical Ed Sullivan My House," Colbert joked during his opening monologue. "Why did I wish to be home more on that cursed monkey's paw?! Plus, now I've got to wash the monkey's paw for 20 seconds with cursed soap."

Colbert suited up in one of his late-night suits instead of sweatpants because, "A, it gives me the sense that I'm at a job," he said. "And, B, I do not have a physique that lends itself to casual clothing. I just want to do anything to make things seem somewhat normal. That's why I'm wearing full makeup and I shaved my legs."

His first "and only" guest on The Late Show for Monday's episode was John Oliver, host of HBO's Last Week Tonight. That show, too, returned with an at-home set-up this week after experimenting with filming an audience-less episode from the studio. "This is a sub-optimal time to be a human being," Oliver said. "It'd be a great time to be a dog." Colbert and Oliver go way back to their time on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, making the Last Week Tonight host a good pick for Colbert's first chat back. Though, both found that, even during a pandemic, CBS will bleep out their cursing.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel filmed his show in the only room in his house "not completely crusted in Play-Doh," he joked during his monologue, which was presented in "Corona-vision." He also celebrated the fact that he's not making videos on his iPad anymore. "I got a whole system now," he said. "I've got three cameras, got a few lights. I've got basically the same set-up they use to shoot pornos here. The only thing I don't have is people. Everything is being operated remotely tonight... from space!"

Kimmel, as he typically does during late-night monologues, took jabs at President Donald Trump, who held a press briefing recently where he insulted multiple journalists before asking them to "be nice." "He's nice. Why can't everyone else be nice?" Kimmel said, mockingly. "He just wants us all to be nice. Is that too much to ask?" Kimmel also tried to make sense of Trump's ramblings about the ratings for his briefings during a presser about the coronavirus. All the host could say was, "I hear words coming out of your mouth but I don't know what they mean." Trump, in the same breath, called The New York Times dishonest ("they can't help themselves") but then noted how "even they" said he had "The Bachelor, Monday Night Football type numbers." "It's strange how The New York Times lies about everything except his TV ratings," Kimmel said.

Late Night

Seth Meyers, too, addressed how Trump used a portion of his coronavirus briefing to talk about ratings in his latest "A Closer Look" segment. "You're comparing your pandemic briefings to The Bachelor?" he exclaimed. "Because at this point, I'd rather go to Peter's mom, Barb, for coronavirus updates." Meyers added, "People aren't tuning in because they love you. People are tuning in because they are trapped inside and their only choice is watching you or digging through Netflix trying to find a British crime show they haven't seen yet."

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders also appeared on Late Night via video chat and ripped into his "Republican colleagues" over their response to the coronavirus. “We had some of my Republican colleagues say, ‘Imagine, there will be some low-income workers who would actually earn more from their unemployment check than they previously did when they made 10, 12 bucks an hour. We can’t allow that to happen!’" Sanders said. "And to me, that is so ugly, so grotesque, so immoral that I felt compelled to speak out about it.”

Desus & Mero

Over on Showtime, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero of Desus & Mero scored Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the guy caught burying his face in his hand during a Trump press briefing. "How does it feel to be up on that stage and being the smartest person in the room?" Mero asked. Fauci just laughed and attributed the government's response to a "team effort."

The trio ran down general facts about COVID-19, including why younger people have been lulled into a "false sense of safety" and what the general symptoms of the virus are. But then they got into questions like, "Who's the coolest president you've ever worked with?" "There's no chance I'm answering that one," Fauci replied. Then came the "controversial question: Are you still a Yankee's fan?"

Watch What Happens Live!

For Andy Cohen, who tested positive for COVID-19 but has since been feeling much better, it was back to business... well, back to remote business.

Earlier on Monday, he appeared on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show and talked about his diagnosis. "It took about 10 or 11 days, I would say, to work through my system," he said. "It takes a bit to get your energy back." After suffering through "a lot of aches and pains," Cohen felt "this is the first bit of normalcy that I’ve had in some time, so it’s great to be back with my family here. I am feeling back and better than ever.”

He then hosted a new Watch What Happens Live! from his home, while Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna, and Jerry O'Connell video-chatting in.

