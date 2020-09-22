Jimmy Kimmel returns to late-night, jokes about low Emmys ratings

Kimmel returned to the late-night stage after taking a summer break and he recaps all the Trump craziness that happened since.

After taking a summer hiatus from hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, which saw a roster of rotating celebrity guest hosts, the titular Jimmy Kimmel is now back to his regular duties. Not only that, but he's back in the studio for the first time since March.

"Now, like the McRib, I am back at work," he joked.

Kimmel's return also comes a day after he hosted the 2020 Emmys with a largely virtual ceremony broadcast from various locations. According to Deadline, the ratings for the Emmys fell to an abysmal new low of 6.1 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 in time adjusted results.

"They're saying it was the highest-rated Emmys ever!" Kimmel exclaimed. "Oh, the lowest?! Alright, well, we set a record. Let's just say that. We had a lot of fun given the difficult circumstances."

Beyond a recap of his audience-less hosting experience, Kimmel recapped all the craziness that happened with President Trump since he's been on summer break. It began with "July 17: the president claimed he made Juneteenth famous" followed by a long, long, long laundry list that went through Trump telling "the administration to slow down virus testing" and how he seemed "OK with Russian bounties on American soldiers." It finally finished with Kimmel noting how Trump told supporters that his presidential opponent Joe Biden "injects performance-enhancing drugs in the ass."

"And here we are, back to work," Kimmel concluded.

