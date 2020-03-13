Jimmy Kimmel guest host Pete Buttigieg faces Patrick Stewart in Star Trek trivia

Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show) type TV Show network ABC genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

While late-night shows in New York City are planning to shut down entirely in the wake of coronavirus, the show must go on in California.

Pete Buttigieg guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night as the titular late-night host was off hosting another show, the new Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Part of Mayor Pete's duties involved facing Star Trek star Patrick Stewart in a game of Star Trek trivia, hosted by another Trek star LeVar Burton.

It's the game called Who Is the Captain Now?, a play on the Captain Phillips movie quote. One contestant has been so engrained the Trek legacy that he now headlines his own Picard spin-off show for CBS All Access. The other went to a Trek convention as a kid where he met John de Lancie. We'll let you guess which is which.

Buttigieg held his own against the might of Captain Jean-Luc, but in the end it was Stewart who walked away with the grand prize: naming a star after him. Burton was worried for a second that Stewart wouldn't win when the actor couldn't name the character De Lancie played on the show. "Do you know who I am?" Burton asked his former costar .

Watch above.

Related content: