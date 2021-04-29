Jimmy Kimmel calls MyPillow guy 'self-destructive' in off-the-walls interview

Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Yes, Jimmy Kimmel's interview with MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday was just as bananas as you might expect.

It began with the Donald Trump-supporting, conspiracy theorist businessman saying he hasn't been vaccinated for COVID-19 and "will not be vaccinated," and continued with Kimmel calling him "self-destructive" after discussing his history of arrests, various business ventures, and his addiction to crack.

Kimmel even placed a buzzer on his desk "just for the lawyers in case there's anything we have to challenge" in terms of Lindell's claims.

"A lot of people didn't want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody told me don't have you on the show, and they told you don't go on the show. But I think it's important that we talk to each other," Kimmel said. "You know I don't think there's any validity to any of this stuff that you're saying. And I've studied you, I really have."

Kimmel noted how he watched Frank, the new website Lindell launched as a replacement for Twitter with a days-long live-stream. "I laugh at a lot of the stuff, but a lot of people don't laugh because a lot of these ideas that you espouse, I think you could potentially draw a line between those and the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed."

One of the big conspiracy theories Lindell pushed was the idea that Dominion Voting Systems, one of the largest makers of voting machines in the U.S., helped rig the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. Dominion sued Lindell for $1.3 billion in damages in February, and Lindell said in April that he'd be suing Dominion for $1.6 billion.

"This was something different," Lindell replied to Kimmel. "This was the machines, this was an attack through the machines. You've seen it. And what I've been saying to everyone, this isn't a Democratic or Republican thing, for me, putting it out there... If someone was out there saying my pillows have rocks and knives in it, I would say, 'Hey, come and look at the beautiful patented fill.' And I would say, 'Show me the rocks and knives.' But Dominion didn't do that, they're just suing people."

"Well, you're saying they have 'rocks and knives' in their voting machines, and they're saying they don't," Kimmel countered.

Lindell claims to have evidence against Dominion that he's bringing to the Supreme Court, to which Kimmel said, "Do you ever think it's weird, just objectively looking at yourself and going, 'Why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?'"

"I worry about you," Kimmel later added. "I feel like you are maybe self-destructive. You have lost everything, repeatedly, so many times in your life… I feel like you're going to be out dressed as Spider-Man on Hollywood Boulevard at the end of this whole thing."

Watch the whole interview above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: