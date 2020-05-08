Celebrity moms are just like our moms. Who knew?!

Emily Blunt, Renée Zellweger, more celebs read Kimmel funny texts from their moms

Our latest reminder that celebrities are just like us comes from Jimmy Kimmel's Mother's Day segment.

Emily Blunt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Renée Zellweger, Lakeith Stanfield, Will Arnett, Aidy Bryant, and more shared funny texts they received from their mothers.

Paltrow's mom, actress Blythe Danner, lives next-door to her daughter in Long Island, New York. One time, she texted Paltrow her thought process in real time, which began with Danner wanting to swim in her kid's heated pool because 72 degrees in her own was too col and finished with deciding to go for a walk because she actually didn't want to get wet.

Other revelations include a pet name Blunt's mom Joanna Mackie gives her child ("boop"), thoughts from CNN anchor Don Lemon's mom about Sal Mineo's head, Elle Fanning's mom Heather Joy Arrington warning her daughter about the dangers of jumping into a pool, and a friend of Stanfield's mom Karen Garrett making and selling burritos for her home.

Moms. Gotta love 'em.

