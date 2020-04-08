Watch Jimmy Kimmel send Modern Family kids on wild virtual scavenger hunt

Modern Family type TV Show network ABC Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Ahead of the long-running comedy's series finale Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel is sending the Modern Family kids off by sending them on a wild digital scavenger hunt.

With each of the four cast members (and Kimmel) stuck in coronavirus quarantine, the late-night host first asked his guests Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez — who joined Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday via video chat — to find something they love, and all of them scurried throughout their houses in search of, what else, their dogs.

Their next challenge was to grab their phone and read a text from fellow Modern Family cast member Julie Bowen. Most of the texts were sweet-natured (one praised Winter's hair, another promised a hand-knitted beanie to Hyland's fiancé), though Bowen's text to Gould was allegedly laced with profanity.

Finally, Kimmel told the group to bring back the largest bottle of alcohol in their house. Winter returns with a bottle of Fireball, Rodriguez presents a container of rubbing alcohol, Hyland shows off a large bottle of Bacardi, and Gould proudly brings back a "five-dollar" bottle of wine "from Seven-Eleven."

Watch the Modern Family kids search their homes for Kimmel's scavenger hunt above, and tune in to the Modern Family series finale tonight at 9:00 p.m on ABC.

