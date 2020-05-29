Jimmy Kimmel interviewed next-door neighbor Dakota Johnson over their fence

Kimmel and Suspiria actress Dakota Johnson had a socially distanced chat from over their adjoining fence this week as her new film, High Note, prepares to open on VOD platforms this weekend. "I was just about to wet my plants," Johnson, emerging in a glamorous pink gown, joked.

They talked about how Kimmel's son just goes around chanting "penis," cooking chicken legs, and how Johnson used to live next to gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson when she was younger. "Hunter and my dad [Knives Out actor Don Johnson] were best friends. He was always at the house every night doing... super normal stuff," she said with a laugh. "He would always bring really bizarre gifts, like bird-callers or goggles or a fishing rod." Apparently he would also fire a gun to let them know he arrived, so... yes, super normal stuff.