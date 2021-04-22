Jimmy Kimmel books MyPillow guy for show after ripping his 'delusion-palooza' website

Kimmel will soon interview Mike Lindell, who's been feuding with him, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The feud between Jimmy Kimmel and the MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell, has taken an interesting turn.

Kimmel extended an invite to Lindell to be interviewed on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live and the Donald Trump-supporting businessman accepted. In fact, Lindell seemed pretty pumped about it while reacting on the livestream.

"Next Wednesday night we will be visited in studio by the MyPillow man himself, Mike Lindell," Kimmel announced on his show Wednesday.

This was just a day after Kimmel ripped into Lindell and his attempt to launch a new social media website with a 48-hour livestream that he dubbed "delusion-palooza." Lindell, in turn, lashed back by saying, "Jimmy, your jokes aren't funny anymore because you know what? People have common sense now."

Lindell, in his excitement, said he would be bringing pillows for everyone in Kimmel's audience. "It'll give me something to scream into. That'll be good," Kimmel replied.

So, why exactly is Kimmel going to give someone like Lindell a platform by interviewing him on Jimmy Kimmel Live when Kimmel dubbed his website "too crazy for Twitter" and his livestream "like the Jerry Lewis telethon, if Jerry was on a public access channel and crack"?

In a previous episode of his talk show, Kimmel said, "What Mike Lindell doesn't seem to understand is, I'm his biggest fan. I have no idea what he's doing, but I love it."

Good luck with that, Kimmel.

