Jimmy Fallon drops new 'Wash Your Hands Song' to help prevent spread of coronavirus

Jimmy Fallon wants to make washing your hands a much more fun experience in the time of COVID-19, for kids and those young at heart alike.

The late-night host released a fun new ditty he called the "Wash Your Hands Song" on social media Monday, which he's seen performing in a bathroom. His daughters Winnie, 6, and Frances, 5, are also seen in a separate bathroom washing their hands thoroughly.

Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"Wash your hands, wash your hands, do not touch your face," Fallon sings as his daughters turn to the camera smiling. "Wash your hands, wash your hands, do not touch your face. If you wash your hands and do not touch your face, then the world would be a better place."

The Center for Disease Control says washing your hands often is an important step in preventing the spread of coronavirus. Per the CDC website:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Watch Fallon's video above.

Related content: