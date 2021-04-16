Jimmy Fallon makes Twitch debut playing a frantic game of Among Us with Stranger Things stars

Jimmy Fallon had a big case of imposter syndrome when he played the popular game Among Us with The Roots, a couple of Stranger Things stars, and a few Twitch streamers.

The host of The Tonight Show had a real "hey you, cool kids, I'm one of you" vibe going on as he delved into the multiplayer game that's basically Mafia but in a spaceship. Players are assigned the role of a crew member trying to finish tasks or an "imposter" going around and killing the crew members.

Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things joined in the fun with streamers Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, and Victoria Tran.

Fallon definitely played like Fallon, meaning his avatar frantically ran around the screen while he screamed at the other players to get away from him.

It was all for a good cause. The stunt was in support of Feeding America, and those involved asked viewers to donate while they watched the comedic hijinks of playing Among Us ensue.

Watch them play a few rounds in the video above.

Streaming Options

Related content: