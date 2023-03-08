The coach said Fallon's rendition of Michael McDonald's hit "I Keep Forgettin'" was like "walking up to Michael McDonald in the face as hard as you can."

Blake Shelton refuses to fall for Jimmy Fallon's The Voice audition prank: 'He does not deserve a chair turn'

Sorry, Jimmy Fallon, but no one can fool Blake Shelton.

The late-night host pranked The Voice coaches by secretly trying out for the show on Tuesday night's episode, but Shelton caught on to his shenanigans instantly and refused to spin his chair around.

Fallon had taken to the stage to perform Michael McDonald's 1982 hit "I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)," and had even adhered to the song's brand by forgetting a few of its lyrics. Despite the fumble, Fallon's McDonald impersonation quickly turned a few chairs. Kelly Clarkson was the first to press her buzzer, followed shortly by Niall Horan and then Chance the Rapper. The latter let out a scream and jumped back in his chair once he recognized the Tonight Show host was the aspiring singer.

Blake Shelton, however, remained stoic and unmoved — so Fallon crossed the stage and pressed his buzzer for him just before the performance ended.

When Shelton's chair whirled around and he discovered who was singing, he began to laugh. "You can't do that!" he yelled. "You broke the rules!"

Fallon then explained that he had popped in from filming his musical game show That's My Jam to pull off the prank and pay his respects to Shelton on his final season of The Voice. "I texted Carson [Daly]. I said, 'I gotta come over and say hey, buddy,'" Fallon said. "Twenty-three seasons! Congratulations, you're a legend." The pair then shared a hug.

Shelton explained that he knew something was afoot immediately, adding, "I was like, 'I know what's going on here! There's no way I'm hittin' my button.'"

Horan said he, too, could tell it was Fallon "straight away." Chance simply added, "I thought you were Michael McDonald."

Fallon, who agreed to join Clarkson's team since she turned around first, said McDonald's distinctive delivery was why he chose the song. "The thing I like about Michael McDonald is I don't have to memorize any of the words," he explained, before running through another grunting rendition of the track.

In a confessional, Shelton said there was no way he was going to give Fallon and his prank the satisfaction of winning his approval. "It didn't take me long to figure out that it was Jimmy Fallon, and there was no way I was gonna hit my button," he said. "He does not deserve a chair turn on this show. Jimmy's impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald in the face as hard as you can."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Watch Fallon's blind audition in the clip above.

