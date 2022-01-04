The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Jimmy Fallon tested positive for COVID-19 before the holidays.

The late night host revealed that he and his daughters, Winnie, 8, and Frances, 7, contracted the virus before Christmas on The Tonight Show on Monday, adding that he had mild symptoms since he was vaccinated and boosted. His daughters also had mild symptoms.

Fallon said he had been scheduled to appear on Saturday Night Live moments before he received the results. The comedian recounted being led to a glass office in the NBC building to await further instruction, finding humor in being held at a Diff'rent Strokes-themed room.

EW reached out to representatives for SNL for comment.

"Every office has a catchphrase from an NBC show, like from Cheers or something or 'Here's Johnny,'" Fallon explained. "I'm not kidding, the room I'm in is the 'What 'chu talkin' about Willis?' room." The host held up a photo of himself from the isolation room, one he shared on Instagram earlier on Monday (below).

"Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed," Fallon wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job - and also thanks for putting me in the 'What 'chu talkin' about Willis?' isolation room when they told me the news."

Fallon said he remained isolated in the 'What 'chu talkin' about Willis?' room for about an hour and a half, where he phoned his wife to suggest the family get tested. While his daughters tested positive, Fallon assured viewers they were fine.

"Frannie had the sniffles for like two days," he said. "Winnie had no symptoms at all." One silver lining: "That meant I could go home and spend the holidays with the kids," Fallon said. "It was a Christmas miracle."

Watch Fallon's full monologue above.

