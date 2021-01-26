Jimmy Fallon surprises Steve Kornacki with a clean office as thanks for being a chart zaddy

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki was so good at being a map-tracking zaddy during the presidential election race — like, the best — that even Jimmy Fallon wanted to do something nice for chart-throb.

Fallon and his Tonight Show team snuck down to "khaki country" that is MSNBC's New York City headquarters and cleaned that office of his. Fallon had already surprised Kornacki after he became a viral sensation due to his real-time tracking and breakdowns of the election results. So, he knows exactly how messy his office space is.

"I'm literally making your room cleaner by throwing things," Fallon said as he sifted through the mess like a late-night Marie Kondo.

Kornacki was then a happy zaddy when he walked in and found everything so nice and tidy, even if it will only stay this way for a day or two. The next bit of internet content we need is someone teaching Kornacki how to tie his ties. Fallon deserves credit for that suggestion.