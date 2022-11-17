The Tonight Show host said he dealt with a similar death hoax 10 years ago, so "it wasn't as traumatic this time."

With the erroneous #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag trending on Twitter this week, the host of The Tonight Show wants to set the record straight.

First, Jimmy Fallon asked Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, for help — but that went nowhere. His solution? Kick off his show Wednesday night with a gospel sing-along declaring that he is very much alive and well.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1747 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon with The Roots and a choir during the Monologue on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon is alive and well — and singing gospel. | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Once he was back behind the desk, Fallon opened up about how this situation compared to his previous Twitter death a decade ago.

"It happened to me once before," Fallon explained. "I died about 10 years ago on Twitter, so it wasn't as traumatic this time."

The biggest difference, said Fallon, is that "people cared" about the previous hoax. He got concerned calls from his CAA agent Jeff Jacobs, his Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels, and family members checking up on him. This time? Not so much.

While noting that he has "two little girls" to care for and doesn't plan on dying anytime soon, Fallon concluded the segment with a reminder to fans who might be distressed if something horrible does, in fact, come to pass: He won't be checking social media in the afterlife anyway.

Watch the Tonight Show clips above.