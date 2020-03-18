The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon type TV Show genre Talk Show

The show must go on! Like many late-night programs, The Tonight Show has suspended production through March 30 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, but that won't keep Jimmy Fallon from entertaining his audience while at home under quarantine.

The audience member he had to impress most Tuesday was his wife, Nancy, who pulled double duty as camera operator and live audience as Fallon did the first of his "At Home Edition" videos on The Tonight Show's YouTube channel.

"She doesn't really laugh at everything that I say, so we'll see," Fallon admitted. Throughout the video, his wife chuckled and sigh-wheezed (is that a word?), but the elusive belly laugh never came. Perhaps the comedian will have to earn it as he fine-tunes his home game in the coming weeks.

Fallon adorably held up a misspelled sign bearing his show's logo, telling fans that his 6-year-old daughter Winnie served as his "graphics department."

Like with normal shows, Fallon performed his monologue, but this time with jokes submitted by his writers at home. He also celebrated St. Patrick's Day with Guinness, Kerrygold butter, Irish soda bread, and the faint sound of children screaming in the background.

Then the funnyman brought out his guitar to sing a timely tune honoring the holiday, with lyrics like "Kiss me I'm Irish, but stay 6 feet away, no one wants to get a virus on St. Pattys Day."

Tuesday's video also kicked off the show's initiative to highlight a different charity every night, with the first organization being Feeding America. As of this article's publication, viewers have raised more than $5,000.

Fallon's digital broadcast followed Stephen Colbert's sudsy one the previous night, when The Late Show host delivered his monologue from his bathtub at home via YouTube. Both programs, like other talk shows, initially planned to film episodes without a live audience, but later announced they would be taking a temporary hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

