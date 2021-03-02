John Legend jokes he hasn't waxed his chest all year in quarantine parody song with Jimmy Fallon

If you groaned when the calendar rolled over to March today — How? How has it been a year? — Jimmy and John are singing your tune.

Monday night's Tonight Show featured a Beauty and the Beast parody "March Again," which finds late-night host Jimmy Fallon and John Legend lamenting the trials and tribulations of the past 12 months to the tune of "Belle."

"March again. It's another morning. Every day like the one before," Fallon sings. "It's been a full year of waking up to say, 'I'm bored. Indoors. I'm bored, I'm bored indoors.'"

Zoom calls, streaming services, and unused Peloton bikes all get a nod, as does Fallon's love of a social media platform that many folks discovered during lock-down.

"Just yesterday I barely heard of TikTok. Now I'm the CEO of swag," he sings.

Legend joins the fun holding a googly-eyed Roomba friend and flashing a hairy chest pelt. "Oh, isn't this amazing?" he sings. "Wasn't it just March 2020? I've forgotten what time means and I haven't waxed my chest since quarantine week three."

Both men lament the passing of a full year. After all, there must be more than this pandemic life, right?

The Tonight Show airs weekdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

