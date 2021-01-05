Bedazzled Jimmy Fallon channels Harry Styles for 'Treat People With Kindness' sketch

The Tonight Show (TV Show) Close Streaming Options

Late-night talk shows have returned in the new year. And while most of the segments coming out on Monday night were focused on the Georgia election and Donald Trump pressuring the Georgia secretary of state to "find" him an oddly specific number of votes, there was one sketch with a lot of razzle dazzle.

Jimmy Fallon replicated Harry Styles wardrobe and impersonated the Fine Line singer as he learned the choreography for the newly released "Treat People With Kindness" music video.

Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman, who has a Phoebe Waller-Bridge impression ready to go at the drop of a hat, FaceTimed in as the Fleabag star. She had performed this impression before while reading 'Twas the Night Before Christmas on The Tonight Show in December. Though, FaceTime proved to be a hinderance when trying to break the fourth wall, as the character Fleabag is known to do.

"I want it to be full of color: periwinkle blues and lavenders and rich, marigold. But then when we release the video, I want it to be in black and white," Fallon joked.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: