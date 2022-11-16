Jimmy Fallon asks Elon Musk for help with #RIPJimmyFallon hashtag

Jimmy Fallon is not dead, and he'd like for everyone to know that. Unfortunately, the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon continues to trend on Twitter.

The joke hashtag took off on Tuesday night, with users posting black-and-white photos of Fallon as if he had died. Some took the gag even further by sharing pics of completely different people, like Fallon's fellow late-night hosts James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel. On Wednesday morning, Fallon asked Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to help dispel the fake news, but didn't get very far.

"Elon, can you fix this?" Fallon tweeted.

"Fix what?" Musk replied.

Representatives for Fallon did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Fallon has often used Twitter hashtags to amass content for The Tonight Show. His most recent tweet before questioning Musk was asking followers to "tweet a funny, weird, or embarrassing story about getting fired and tag with #WhyIGotFired," adding that it "could be on the show!" Earlier this month, it was "tweet out a funny or silly mistake you've made and tag it with #IfICouldTurnBackTime."

Now, the trending hashtag is a joke about Fallon himself.

Jimmy Fallon, Elon Musk JImmy Fallon asked Elon Musk for help with the trending Twitter hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon | Credit: Jerod Harris/WireImage; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Fallon's not the only one who's having trouble with Twitter these days. Ever since Musk took control of the social media platform after purchasing it for $44 billion, chaos has crept in. The new owner's initiative to allow users to purchase blue checkmarks for $8 has led to widespread impersonation, since the blue check on an account has traditionally meant official verification for public figures and businesses. Several users have had their accounts banned for pretending to be Musk himself, while pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly's stock plunged after an impersonator declared that insulin would now be free.

Does #RIPJimmyFallon represent more of that chaos, or is it just in good fun? Check out some of the tweets below.