Jimmy Fallon and Elizabeth Olsen trip through TV decades in WandaVision sketch

The Scarlet Witch is at it again, only instead of taking over the town of Westview, N.J. with her reality-warping hex magic, she's taking over Wednesday's episode of NBC's The Tonight Show.

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen welcomed host Jimmy Fallon to the fun of her Marvel Studios Disney+ show by filming a sketch that saw both celebs zooming through different eras of late-night television.

Like WandaVision, it began in black and white before tripping through the decades and finally landing in the current decade, but not after some much needed counseling.

In running away from his current reality, which is still concerned with the COVID-19 pandemic, Fallon created his own reality. It's up to Olsen to set his mind right and teach him to let go. Yet even beyond that premise, all is not what it seems.

"It was Kathryn Hahn all along!" Olsen's co-star sings as she makes a surprise appearance. "What can I say? TV just isn't what it used to be," she says.

Watch the sketch above.

The WandaVision season finale streams this Friday on Disney+.