Jimmy Fallon and Ed Sheeran gave each other funny dares to perform during their Tonight Show interview

Jimmy Fallon is never one to back down from a dare... but neither is Ed Sheeran.

Before the singer sat down for an interview with the NBC late-night host on Monday, he participated in a fun backstage challenge captured on the show's TikTok where the two dared each other to do or say specific things during their interview — provided they could land a sharpie marker in a solo cup, of course.

Among the dares Sheeran and Fallon threw out at each other were things like Fallon had to announce he was moving to a rival network for a daytime talk show and talk (not sing) the baby shark song. Sheeran was dared to shiver and refer to himself in the third person.

So, who was victorious, and what ended up making the cut?

During the interview, Fallon and Sheeran — who each got one sharpie marker in — slyly threw out their dares by working them into the interview pretty organically. At one point, Fallon congratulated Sheeran on his one-year-old daughter and asked if he played music for her.

"Do you play the classics? Like baby shark?" Fallon asked innocently, performing the dare as if it was no big deal. When Sheeran tried to make him sing it, Fallon responded that his voice hurt.

Later, when Fallon showed off Sheeran's new album Equals and praised its number one status on the charts, Sheeran started shivering, wrapping his arms around his body.

"I just feel the buzz. It's in me," Sheeran told Fallon when he was asked why he's shivering.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Ed Sheeran on Jimmy Fallon

Ever the professionals, the rest of the interview went off without a hitch. Sheeran also revealed that he recorded a Christmas song with Elton John, who convinced the singer to collaborate with him despite the fact that Sheeran was a hard sell.

"In terms of doing a Christmas song, you need to chuck the kitchen sink at it," Sheeran explained. "I told him, 'I don't really want to do a Christmas song unless we're going all in.'"

Fortunately for Sheeran, they were both ready to go all in, writing the song together and titling it "Merry Christmas" (which, Sheeran pointed out incredulously, is not a song title that already exists.)

Watch the full interview below, with the dares at the beginning.

