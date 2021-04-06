Jimmy Fallon addresses Addison Rae TikTok dance controversy by shining spotlight on creators

Fallon and Rae previously faced backlash for not crediting the creators of color behind the viral TikTok dances performed on The Tonight Show.

Jimmy Fallon and NBC's The Tonight Show have finally addressed a controversy stemming from a March episode with influencer Addison Rae by welcoming the creators of popular TikTok dances onto the late-night talk show.

"On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances," Fallon said in addressing his audience. "Now, we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight. So, right now some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and then perform the dance themselves."

Fallon was referring to The Tonight Show's March 26th installment. During the segment in question, wherein the host held up cue cards with the names of viral TikTok dances and Rae performed them, viewers at home took issue with the fact that there seemed to be no attempt to credit the actual creators of these moves, many of which are from people of color.

NBC included information about the creators on the YouTube video clip featuring the bit.

Then, on Monday's episode this week, Fallon introduced Mya Nicole Johnson and Chris Cotter, the creators of the "Up" viral dance to the Cardi B song; Dorien Scott, creator of the "Corvette Corvette" dance; "Laffy Taffy" remix creator Fur-Quan Powell and the choreographer Camyra Franklin; Adam Snyder, Nate Nale, and Greg Dahl, creators of the "Blinding Lights" dance; and Keara Wilson, creator of the "Savage" dance to the Megan Thee Stallion hit.

Each creator appeared remotely to talk about and perform their dances.

Rae had previously addressed the controversy with TMZ, saying, "It's kinda hard to credit during the show, but they all know that I love them so much. I mean, I support all of them so much. Hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together."

Johnson and Cotter had spoke with Slate's ICYMI podcast about watching their viral dance performed on The Tonight Show by Rae.

"My first response was, 'Dang, that's crazy.' I'm happy, and I'm like, 'She's really doing all the moves that we came up with,'" Johnson said. "But then when you sit down and think about it, it's like everybody's time is going to come. I started to feel like it should have been our time to do that. And even the other dancers. I just felt like that would have been our time to shine, and I'm pretty sure that the creators of those other dances would have wanted the same."

"I was just amazed that she went on national television and actually did our dance," Cotter later added. "And then I felt also bad at the same time, because she was getting a lot of backlash, and I feel as if she shouldn't have got that much backlash, because I feel like it'd be hard to credit somebody in the middle of a show. I was happy, but at the same time, I didn't want me and Mya to be going up while she was getting brought down. I wanted both of us to be getting lifted up and maybe even collabing in the future and just getting together and going up to the top together."

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated NBC updated the original YouTube clip of the Addison Rae segment to include information about the creators. The creators were credited the first time the segment was posted to YouTube.

