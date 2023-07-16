EW exclusively chats with AS8's top two to dish on the moment everyone almost quit the competition and what Kandy really said in the plot to eliminate Jimbo.

Jimbo and Kandy Muse spill major tea on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 best moments: 'We played everyone'

All of the Emmy-worthy drama, scheming, and gaggery of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 was, admittedly, another chaotic TV concoction courtesy of franchise icons Kandy "Producer" Muse and Jimbo — the international duo who exclusively reveal to EW how their hilarious behind-the-scenes mischief led to on-camera antics that carried their season-long alliance all the way to the grand finale.

"At the end of the day, we played everyone in that Werk Room," Kandy reveals in EW's video interview above, which recaps the best and most shocking moments from a wild season. "And, here we are, final two!"

But, how did they pull it off while showcasing fabulous talents along the way? Among other surprise admissions and major tea spilled in the exclusive chat, Kandy confirms she really did amp up the drama by suggesting that the entire cast vote Jimbo out of the competition like Heidi N Closet accused her of before quitting on episode 5 ("I was like, 'I'm bored, I'm going to start drama,'" Kandy admits), while Jimbo strategically fielded a handwritten offer for an alliance from Alexis Michelle and responded via hamburger bun. It all culminated in a moment that the queens say almost everyone — save for Jimbo and Jessica Wild — nearly quit after Kahanna Montrese threatened to walk off set.

Drag Race video grab. Jimbo/Kandy Muse video interview. Jimbo and Kandy Muse recap 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' best moments. | Credit: Entertainment Weekly

Before RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8's "Grand Finale" episode premieres Friday on Paramount+ and final votes come in for the Fame Games winner, watch Jimbo and Kandy recap All Stars 8's best moments in EW's exclusive video interview above, and catch up with the rest of the cast in EW's Quick Drag podcast feed below.

Highlights from EW's RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 video recap:

3:33 — Kandy breaks down the full list of alliances on the entire season.

— Kandy breaks down the full list of alliances on the entire season. 6:33 — Kandy reveals what she really said in the plot to oust Jimbo, as noted by Heidi before quitting the competition (plus, Jimbo reacts).

— Kandy reveals what she really said in the plot to oust Jimbo, as noted by Heidi before quitting the competition (plus, Jimbo reacts). 12:28 — Jimbo and Kandy reveal why the entire cast voted for Jaymes Mansfield's elimination.

— Jimbo and Kandy reveal why the entire cast voted for Jaymes Mansfield's elimination. 14:54 — The queens explain the vibe in the room before Mama Ru entered when Kahanna threatened to quit.

— The queens explain the vibe in the room before Mama Ru entered when Kahanna threatened to quit. 16:51 — Jimbo and Kandy say that almost the entire cast (save for Jimbo and Jessica) also attempted to quit the competition after Kahanna.

— Jimbo and Kandy say that almost the entire cast (save for Jimbo and Jessica) also attempted to quit the competition after Kahanna. 18:04 — After Alexis revealed on the season that she wrote Kandy a note about forming an alliance, Kandy details the exact moment she (as well as Jimbo and Heidi) received the letter.

— After Alexis revealed on the season that she wrote Kandy a note about forming an alliance, Kandy details the exact moment she (as well as Jimbo and Heidi) received the letter. 19:46 — Jimbo tells a hilarious story about slipping a response back to Alexis via hamburger bun at a barbecue.

— Jimbo tells a hilarious story about slipping a response back to Alexis via hamburger bun at a barbecue. 25:12 — The queens reflect on what contributed to the group's consensus in voting out Alexis.

— The queens reflect on what contributed to the group's consensus in voting out Alexis. 26:24 — Kandy explains why she voted for Jessica to leave instead of pulling Jimbo's lipstick after the makeover challenge.

