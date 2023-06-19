Jim Tweto, pilot on Flying Wild Alaska, dies in plane crash at 68

Jim Tweto, who appeared on Discovery Channel's Flying Wild Alaska, has died. He was 68.

Tweto died June 16 in a small plane crash near the coastal village of Shaktoolik, Alaska. His daughter, Ariel, confirmed the news on her Instagram page.

"I didn't think anything could hurt this bad," she wrote. "And I don't know why I'm sharing this but the news is out so I figure you hear it from me. And I'd take any other type of pain if he could just land today."

"My dad and a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family passed away this afternoon in his 180," she continued. "He died doing what he truly loved and is now with Uncle Ron up there soaring. Please send love to both of them and my mom, sisters, and his wife and family."

Tweto was seen taking off in his Cessna 180 on Friday morning, and it reportedly crashed soon after take-off. Both he and the other passenger, hunting and fishing guide Shane Reynolds, did not survive the crash. Alaskan state troopers recovered both of the bodies.

Jim Tweto Jim Tweto | Credit: Discovery

The pilot and his family's aviation business were featured on three seasons of Discovery Channel's Flying Wild Alaska, which ran from 2011 to 2012. At that time, Tweto was operating their Era Alaska airline.

Tweto's daughter Ariel has since gone on to become a voice actress, most notably on Fox animated series The Great North.

He is survived by his wife, Ferno, and their three daughters.