The former Big Bang Theory costars share what it's been like reuniting on the upcoming Fox comedy.

Me-ow! Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are back working on a new TV series together, though fans will only see one of them in front of the cameras this time.

Bialik will debut in the Fox comedy Call Me Kat on Jan. 3, based on the hit British sitcom Miranda. She'll portray the titular Kat, a single lady who owns a cat café in Louisville, Ky., that she purchased using the money her mother (Swoosie Kurtz) set aside for her nuptials.

Parsons and his former onscreen wife from The Big Bang Theory are both serving as executive producers on the new series, alongside Miranda creator and star Miranda Hart, Darlene Hunt, Todd Spiewak, and Angie Stephenson.

Parsons and Bialik spoke about their time working on BBT and what it was like shifting into this new project at Fox's winter TCA presentation Wednesday.

"Big Bang Theory was a finely oiled machine when I got there, which was fantastic because there was less pressure on me," Bialik said. "They all already knew what they were doing. Essentially, I imitated Jim Parsons for the first couple of years, and that seemed to work. Now [on Call Me Kat] we get to build from the ground up… I've never had a job like this. My job on Big Bang Theory was fantastic and life-changing. And my time on Blossom was also fantastic and life-changing… This whole team has made this, for me, the greatest job I ever had."

Image zoom Credit: Lisa Rose/FOX

Though Parsons wasn't forthcoming about whether he'd make a cameo in Call Me Kat, he couldn't help but boast about what he loves most about the project.

"I don't know about a cameo, but I'd say never say never," he said during the virtual panel. "But I do want to point out what makes someone so hungry to join a show like this is… it was interesting to hear Mayim talk about how Big Bang was such a well-oiled machine because similarly, when I watched the first run-through for this show, I felt similarly when I watched the first episode." He added, "This group of people makes it look really easy, and it's very difficult to make it look so easy. They're that good."