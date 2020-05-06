Jim Gaffigan to play notorious Toronto mayor Rob Ford in AMC series

Jim Gaffigan has made a name for himself as a family-friendly comic, but his next gig seems anything but clean.

The comedian is reportedly starring in an AMC series as Rob Ford, the notorious former Toronto mayor who, among other scandals, was caught on video smoking crack during his tenure.

Variety reported that Gaffigan will play the late politician in a dark comedy series with Jesse McKeown (The Sinner, Letterkenny) attached as a writer and executive producer. Ed Helms is also one of the executive producers, according to the outlet. EW has reached out to AMC and Gaffigan's representatives for further comment.

While we don't know how much of Ford's life the show will mine, there are certainly a lot of topics ripe for picking. Even before his term as mayor, Ford allegedly made offensive and racist remarks while serving in the city council. He served as mayor of Toronto from 2010 to 2014 and was caught smoking crack cocaine on video in 2013. After initial denials, Ford eventually admitted he smoked the drug.

That did not stop him from running for mayor again the next year, however, before bowing out due to medical reasons. In 2016, at the age of 46, Ford died from a rare form of cancer.

He was also involved in a myriad of other scandals. According to The New York Times, he was thrown out of a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game for being "drunk and belligerent," accused of groping a female politician at a fundraiser, and dismissed from coaching high school football following a violent confrontation with a player.

The series will clearly show a side of Gaffigan most audiences haven't seen. The comic, who released his 12th special last year, rarely uses profanity on stage, and some of his most popular bits involve Hot Pockets and going to Disney with his family.

Recently, he starred in the Amazon Studios movie Troop Zero with Viola Davis and has appeared in shows like Bob's Burgers and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

This latest project comes after another Ford-centric title debuted in March. The movie Run This Town, about the politician's last year as mayor, starred Damian Lewis as Ford and also featured Nina Dobrev, Ben Platt, and Mena Massoud.

