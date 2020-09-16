Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Saturday Night Live has found its new Joe Biden.

The show announced Wednesday that Jim Carrey will take on the role of the former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate for the upcoming season 46. He'll be taking over from Woody Harrelson, who played Biden last season, and Jason Sudeikis, who played the VP throughout the Obama administration.

Lorne Michaels opened up about the decision to cast Carrey in an interview with Vulture, saying, “There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… Hopefully it’s funny.”

Michaels also confirmed that Alec Baldwin will once again return to play President Donald Trump, Maya Rudolph will play Biden's running mate Kamala Harris, and cast member Beck Bennett will play Vice President Mike Pence.

SNL also announced that three new cast members will join the show: Upright Citizens Brigade alum Lauren Holt, comedian and writer Punkie Johnson, and SNL staff writer Andrew Dismukes, who's been a writer with the show since season 43. NBC has also said that all previous cast members from last season will also return for season 46. (Featured player Ego Nwodim has also been promoted to the main cast.)

NBC had previously announced plans for SNL to return to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center for the new season on Oct. 3, after producing three socially-distanced shows at home in the spring. The show has now also set dates for four more consecutive live shows: Oct. 10, 17, 24, and 31, all leading up to the weekend before the U.S. presidential election.

Per NBC, the live shows will have a "limited in-studio audience" at Rockefeller Center and will "work closely" with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's offie to maintain safe social distancing.

"We’re trying to make sure that everyone is safe and protected and looked after," Michaels told Vulture. "The show will be compromised on some levels of production, but it will be recognizable as the show you’ve seen all these years.

