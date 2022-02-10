Jim Carrey reprises his role as The Cable Guy in new Super Bowl ad

He's baaaack.

A teaser released for Verizon's upcom Super Bowl ad shows Jim Carrey officially returning as his titular character from 1996's The Cable Guy. And although the 10-second spot doesn't give much away, it's fun to see the actor literally suit up as Chip Douglas, complete with his trademark drill and tool kit.

The full commercial will debut Sunday night during the big game, promoting Verizon's 5G Internet services. Verizon CCO and SVP Andrew McKechnie told Adweek that tying their new product to Carrey's beloved alter ego made sense both creatively and professionally — and that Carrey was happy to reprise the role, if only briefly.

"Carrey was pretty psyched to do this and felt like this was the right time — you can't get a better moment than the Super Bowl to do something like this," McKechnie said. "Hopefully, when the viewers see it, it will feel like a great story both from a cultural standpoint and, in terms of 25 years later, what The Cable Guy ultimately represents."

Jim Carrey Cable Guy “Suiting Up” Super Bowl Teaser | 5G Internet | Verizon :10 Jim Carrey as 'The Cable Guy' in Verizon's new Super Bowl ad | Credit: Verizon/YouTube

Watch the teaser for the ad above and catch the full spot during Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13.

