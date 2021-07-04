Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar speak out following TLC's cancellation of Counting On

The cancellation came in the wake of Josh Duggar's April arrest on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have reacted to the news that TLC will no longer film 19 Kids and Counting spinoff, Counting On.

In a post on the family's official website on Saturday, the couple -- parents to the Duggar brood – reflected on their reality TV experience.

Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar | Credit: Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"It's hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children. Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous – following God is an exciting adventure!" the couple shared.

As their statement continued, the Duggars recalled some of their "most treasured moments," which included meeting children "who are alive today because of our testimony that children are a blessing – a special gift from God."

The couple called it an "amazing honor" to have shared their "lives," "faith," and "story," with viewers, "including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced."

They went on to thank their fans for their love and prayers, which they wrote has "sustained" them "now and through the years."

Jim Bob and Michelle also praised those behind the scenes of the show, including the show's crew, who they said had "become like family" over the seasons.

"The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what's next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!" their statement concluded.

Last Tuesday, EW confirmed that TLC wouldn't be making further episodes of the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff, Counting On. The news came in the wake of Josh Duggar's April arrest on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately," the network said in a statement.

Following the news, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, and husband Jeremy Vuolo, shared identical statements on Instagram, in which they thanked TLC for putting them on the air, and also concurred with the network's decision to cancel the show.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on the network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family. It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible," the couple's statement read.

"We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds," the statement concluded.

Amy King, a cousin of the Duggars, who appeared on the shows, also shared support for the show concluding. "I'll treasure the memories, always . Also, I stand with the network in this decision!" she wrote on Instagram last week.

Josh Duggar, 33, a former star of 19 Kids and Counting, was arrested on April 29 on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty the following day in court.