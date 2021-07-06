Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard address Counting On cancellation

"For now, we will move forward on our own terms," the couple said in a statement.

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Derick Dillard are the latest members of the Duggar family to weigh in on TLC's cancellation of Counting On.

The couple, who stopped appearing on Counting On in 2017, said they learned of TLC's decision last week when a cousin and a friend reached out to them separately via text messages.

"During our years on the show, we had many great experiences with the network, and several of the crew members have even become like family to us," the couple said in a statement posted on their website.

"However, we also faced many pressures and some unexpected challenges which forced us to step away from the show in an effort to gain more control over our own lives and to do what was best for our family," the couple continued, addressing their departure from the show four years ago.

Jill and Derick Dillard Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Derick Dillard | Credit: Dillard Family Official/YouTube

The Dillards said that pursuing "freedom and authenticity" has been a "growing theme" in their lives, and that they believe leaving the franchise contributed to that goal.

"Our family's departure from 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On has allowed us to make our own decisions, including the ability to have a choice in what we share. For now, we will move forward on our own terms, and we look forward to whatever opportunities the future holds," their statement concluded.

Derek Dillard was at the center of controversy in late 2017, when he posted transphobic tweets, including some about TLC star and transgender teen Jazz Jennings and her family.

At the time, TLC issued a statement that said, "We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future.… We want to reiterate that Derick's personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so."

Last Tuesday, EW confirmed that TLC wouldn't be making further episodes of Counting On, the 19 Kids and Counting spin-off. The news came in the wake of Josh Duggar's April arrest on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately," the network said in a statement.

Over the weekend, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared their comments about the end of Counting On, thanking fans for their support and prayers over the years. Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, posted identical statements on Instagram last week, in which they thanked TLC for putting them on the air and shared their agreement with the network's decision to cancel the show.