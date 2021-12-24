Watch the Grammy nominee perform her 1998 track with her 10-year-old son, Kase.

Jewel performs a heartwarming 'Hands' duet with her son on The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong

The Masked Singer Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Queen of Hearts returned for a moving encore following her season 6 win on The Masked Singer last week.

After besting runner-up Bull (revealed to be Todrick Hall), Queen of Hearts was unmasked as none other than Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel. For The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong that aired on Fox on Wednesday, the reigning queen returned to perform a touching rendition of her 1998 song "Hands" with her son Kase, 10.

Both seated in front of a Christmas tree, Jewel and Kase harmonized to an acoustic version of the hopeful track as clips from season 6 are interspersed throughout. The mother-son duo share a hug at the end of the performance, as Kase bows out with an "I love you, mom."

The holiday extravaganza featured performances from seasons' past, as well as new performances from this season's contestants, including the debut of an exclusive holiday music video for an original song by Hall. Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Banana Split (Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster), and Jester (Johnny Rotten) also offered a festive group performance of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

Following the special, Jewel tweeted, "I love singing with my son! I'm legit balling right now." The singer, who shares her son with ex-husband Ty Murray, recently spoke to EW about how she agreed to do the show because it "checked multiple boxes" as a mom in the music biz.

"The industry is not very kind to moms, mainly just because of the lifestyle," the singer said. "We tour and we promote maybe for a year at a time. And that's obviously hard as a mom when your child is in school. So it's a really difficult transition, I think, for women, and not a lot of women are talking about it."

She continued, "But for me, the show, obviously my goal was to be a great, engaged, present mom, but I am also an artist. And so finding opportunities that allow you to be an artist that don't take all your time, to help you promote your music, and help you develop as an artist in ways you haven't done before, that's really valuable. So the show really checked that box for me."

Watch Jewel and Kase's touching mother-son performance above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content