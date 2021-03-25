Watch Jessica Walter's most legendary roles, from Arrested Development to Archer and more

Take a look back at some of her best roles over the course of her career below.

Arrested Development

Walter delivered so many iconic lines as the matriarch of the Bluth family, it's hard to pick just one moment to showcase — so how about over 10 minutes of zingers? Her comedic timing, facial expressions, and absolute dedication to the deplorable instincts of Lucille made her a fan-favorite. And now knowing what went on behind the scenes, Walter really was a saint for putting up with it all and still delivering one of the best TV comedy performances of all time.

Archer

No one could tear you down with a more perfectly attuned insult than Malory Archer, Walter's other ice-cold, rich, dark comedy matriarch. And even though you couldn't see Walter's facial expressions onscreen in the animated series, she still infused every syllable with enough savagery to make you wither.

Dinosaurs

Is there anyone better at taking a "mother" role and making it something so much more? Walter's work on the Disney Channel '90s series as the Sinclair dino family mom Fran is another cult-favorite.

Play Misty for Me

Walter's starring role in Clint Eastwood's directorial debut earned her a Golden Globe nomination — and plenty of critical praise for her chilling portrayal of an obsessive stalker. Think Fatal Attraction, before any bunnies were harmed.

90210

And never forget her time as a series regular on the first half of season 1 of 90210, the CW's reboot of the iconic teen drama, before her contract was dropped to recurring. She gave us more delicious scenery-chewing in half a season than all the other stars combined. The power she had!