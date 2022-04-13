Jessica Biel is the perfect housewife-turned-ax-murderer in the new Candy trailer

Jessica Biel is here to show you that even perfect housewives can have dark pasts — or become ax murderers.

On Wednesday, Hulu released the official trailer for Candy, a five-night event premiering May 9. Based on the real-life killing of Betty Gore, the miniseries centers on 1980s housewife Candy Montgomery (Biel), an unassuming perfect mom living in Wylie, Tex. On the surface, Candy has the perfect résumé: a happy husband, two kids, a nice house. But when she starts pushing the envelope on her varnished life, things around her start to unravel... with consequences that may or may not lead the nicest and most innocent lady in town to the center of a murder investigation.

Candy Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynsky in 'Candy' | Credit: Tina Rowden/Hulu

The show, which marks Biel's return to television (in front of the camera — she produced last year's addictive Cruel Summer), also stars Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey as victim Betty Gore, as well as Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza.

Nick Antosca (The Act) and Alex Hedlund will executive produce the series alongside Robin Vetih (Mad Men, The Act), who wrote the pilot, and Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, American Crime Story: Impeachment), who directed the project.

Candy premieres May 9 on Hulu. Watch the trailer above.

