If you were one of the many Netflix subscribers hunkering down this Thanksgiving weekend to binge season 4 of Selling Sunset, your eyes did not deceive you. Yes, that was Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson at Christine Quinn's baby shower in the second episode.

Ferguson had a bit of a laugh after his fans became concerned by this cameo, which consisted of a very brief shot of him wandering the background of Quinn's jungle-themed event, accompanied by a title card with his name.

Did this appearance mean he wasn't booking many jobs since Modern Family ended last year after 11 seasons? That's exactly what some were asking aloud on social media.

"Jesse Tyler Ferguson made an appearance at Christine's baby shower. He's either doing poorly post-Modern Family or he was just hella bored post-pandemic and craved ANY social interaction," one fan tweeted.

"Wait who dragged poor Jesse Tyler Ferguson out to this baby shower," wrote another.

Others still were just wondering what the actor's connection was to Quinn.

Everything is fine, Ferguson confirmed after seeing what all the fuss was about on Twitter.

"I just did a quick search of my name on Twitter & I'm LOLing at the unanimous confusion about this. I'm doing great & staying busy post MF but thank you for checking in on me!" he tweeted, along with a kissing emoji.

The baby shower was filmed back in May and Ferguson posed with his husband, Justin Mikita, who accompanied him to the event, and Quinn for photos published by PEOPLE.

He also wasn't the only celeb guest. Shahs of Sunset's Lilly Ghalichi and The Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta were also in attendance.

Ferguson is also doing great. He's got five Emmy nominations, a career that spans stage and screen, and he's going to be in Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear movie about a bear that eats a duffel bag of cocaine. He's set.

An appearance on Selling Sunset isn't the career death knell viewers seem to think it is. After all, Marvel star Simu Liu also appears as one of Chrishelle Stause's clients on the fourth season.

