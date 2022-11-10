Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nolan Gould have a 'Modern Family' reunion: 'My sweet TV nephew'

Gould — aka Luke Dunphy — was in New York to catch Uncle Mitchell in a limited-run engagement of the Tony Award-winning play Take Me Out.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nolan Gould, who spent 11 seasons playing uncle and nephew on ABC's hit sitcom Modern Family, reunited on Broadway Tuesday night. Ferguson shared the post after Gould attended a Take Me Out performance, which stars Ferguson.

"My sweet tv nephew @nolangould came to the ball game @takemeoutbway last night," Ferguson wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "Thanks for coming, Nolan! Love you!"

Gould, 24, was in New York to see Ferguson, 47, perform in Take Me Out, Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning and Pulitzer-nominated play.

The post features a trio of goofy selfies, with Ferguson sporting a mustache and Gould rocking curly hair and scruff.

Ferguson played Mitchell Pritchett, the uncle of Gould's character, Luke Dunphy, on the Modern Family, which ran from 2009 to 2020. The Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd produced the sitcom earned 22 Emmy Awards, including five for Outstanding Comedy Series, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

Ferguson is back on Broadway playing the role of business manager Mason Marzac in Take Me Out after the show won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play Revival and returned to Broadway for a limited engagement at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater.

Take Me Out stars Jesse Williams, who made his Broadway debut as Darren Lemming, a Major League Baseball star whose decision to publicly come out has enormous repercussions for his career. In its encore run, Bill Heck replaces Patrick J. Adams as Lemmings' best friend and fellow player Kippy Sunderstrom. Take Me Out's second run ends on Jan. 29.

In its review of the 2022 revival, EW gave Take Me Out an A, calling it a home run that's a blunt, impactful, and humorous exploration of what it means to live your truth.

If you're hoping to snag tickets, Ferguson's post on Wednesday included the link: www.TakeMeOutBway.com. "Can't wait to see all your shining faces there!" he wrote.

