Jesse Tyler Ferguson and JoJo Siwa arrive at Camp Shallow Lake in HSMTMTS season 3 trailer

School's out for the summer, and the Wildcats are going to camp!

As the clip shows, season 3 of the Disney+ series is set at the sleep-away camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights, and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of Frozen on the horizon and a drama-filled docu-series of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is "best in snow" without leaving anyone out in the cold.

Per a release, Ferguson — fresh off of his first-ever Tony Award win for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play in the revival of playwright Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out — is set to play Marvin, an old family friend of Olivia Rodrigo's character Nini. Meanwhile, Siwa is joining the cast as Madison, a Camp Shallow Lake alum.

In addition to Ferguson and Siwa, the third season stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda, and Adrian Lyles. Also featured this season are recurring guest stars Corbin Bleu (playing himself), Meg Donnelly, Jason Earles, Kate Reinders, Aria Brooks, Liamani Segura, Ben Stillwell, and Rodrigo, as well as guest stars Olivia Rose Keegan, Larry Saperstein, and Joe Serafini.

Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle, this season will feature music from Frozen (of course), Camp Rock, and the High School Musical franchises.

Season 3 of HSMTMTS debuts on Disney+ July 27. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available on the streamer, and the series was recently greenlit for a fourth season.

