The actor departed the show in 2021 but previously made a brief comeback last year for the season 10 finale.

Ring the alarm! Jesse Spencer is returning to Chicago Fire — again

Give a warm, but not too warm, welcome back to Matt Casey.

Jesse Spencer is making a return to Chicago Fire after departing during its 200th episode in 2021 and a brief return last year during the 10th season finale.

Spencer will slide back down that Firehouse 51 pole once again for the 18th episode of the 11th season, though little else is known about the episode's storyline.

Spencer's character Matthew Casey originally left in 2021, relocating to Oregon to care of the sons of his late friend Andy Darden (Corey Sorenson). He came back for the season 10 finale to serve as the best man to best friend Kelly Severide, played by Taylor Kinney, in his wedding to Stella (Miranda Ray Mayo).

In January, Kinney announced a leave of absence from Chicago Fire to deal with a personal matter, making his final appearance on the Feb. 22 episode when Severide left town to attend an arson investigation training program. However, a leave of absence implies Severide, too, will return.

Meanwhile, adding to the show's defections, co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas will exit the One Chicago franchise at the end of the current season.

