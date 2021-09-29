Former Bachelor Jesse Palmer will host the The Bachelor next season

The Bachelor Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Although he's been commentating on college football games for a few years now over on ESPN, Jesse Palmer is adding a different kind of commentary to his resume. He's set to host the new season of ABC's The Bachelor, the show's 26th, the network announced Tuesday.

Palmer, a former NFL quarterback turned TV sports analyst, will bring special insight to the reality dating show, as he was the Bachelor on season 5, way back in 2004.

"For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own," Palmer said in a statement. "Falling in love is one of life's greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey."

Jesse Palmer Jesse Palmer | Credit: Mike Pont/WireImage

Longtime Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison departed the franchise earlier this year amid criticism for defending Bachelorette contestant Rachael Kirkconnell over resurfaced racist photos from her past.

Palmer will still work as a studio analyst for ESPN, ABC's sister network, covering the 2021-2022 college football season. His previous hosting credits include ABC's The Proposal and the Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship.

Dedicated Bachelor fans will remember Palmer infamously calling out the wrong name and giving a rose to the wrong woman at his very first rose ceremony.

He ended the show not proposing to Jessica Bowlin (he gave her a plane ticket to New York instead), and the two split after a few months of post-Bachelor dating.

During his college football career, Palmer attended the University of Florida, playing with the Gators. He followed that up with several seasons on the New York Giants, where he had another infamous incident: Palmer was sacked by defensive end Bruce Smith (then playing for Washington) as he surpassed the sacks record previously set by Reggie White.

The Bachelor season 26, which is expected to featuring new Bachelor Clayton Echard, will air in early 2022.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: