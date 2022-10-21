Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer returning to direct following series exit

Jesse Lee Soffer may have exited Chicago P.D. earlier this month, but it turns out the actor couldn't stay away from the series for long.

This time, Soffer is stepping behind the camera to direct episode 16 of the police procedural, EW can confirm. Set to air next year, the episode will follow Soffer's departure from the role of Detective Jay Halstead after 10 seasons.

The 38-year-old appeared in 189 episodes of the show before his character was written off, with Jay resigning from Intelligence to take an army job in Bolivia.

"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show," he said in a statement at the time. "I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

News of his exit was announced in August, with the star posting a message of gratitude for fans of the NBC hit.

"This is sad but true," the actor tweeted. "Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all."

Soffer's first appearance as Halstead was in season 2 of Chicago Fire in 2013. That show led to the Chicago P.D. spin-off. He also appeared in another One Chicago universe series Chicago Med.

New episodes air on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

