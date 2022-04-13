But don't worry — Joe West is still expected to appear in multiple episodes of season 9 of the CW's Arrowverse series.

Jesse L. Martin exiting The Flash as series regular after 8 seasons to star in NBC pilot

Jesse L. Martin is speeding his way to a new series.

After eight seasons playing sage father figure/detective Joe West on The Flash, the actor is stepping down from being a series regular to star in a new NBC pilot. But don't worry — EW has confirmed he is still expected to appear in "multiple episodes" of the recently-renewed season 9 of the CW's Arrowverse series.

The Flash Jesse L. Martin as Captain Joe West on 'The Flash.' | Credit: Katie Yu/The CW

As of now, Martin is one of only four original series regulars left on The Flash after eight seasons — along with Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker. Deadline reports that while Gustin closed a deal to return for season 9 and Patton and Panabaker are still in negotiations, Martin had not yet been approached to return, so he was available to accept the starring role in NBC's drama pilot The Irrational.

Based on author Dan Ariely's Predictably Irrational and written by Arika Mittman, the potential new series follows Alec Baker (Martin), a world-renowned professor of behavioral psychology with a unique insight into human nature who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, corporations, and law enforcement. But his world gets turned upside down when he meets his match in a female domestic terror suspect. The pilot will shoot in Vancouver, which is where The Flash is currently finishing production on season 8.

Martin is best known for his Tony-winning role as Tom Collins in the Broadway run of Rent, for which he reprised his role in the 2005 movie. He also starred on NBC's Law & Order for nine seasons. He will next be seen portraying iconic singer Marvin Gaye in the upcoming biopic Sexual Healing.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

