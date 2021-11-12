"It is unapologetically, explicitly queer," teases Jesse James Keitel of Peacock's reboot of Queer as Folk. "It feels like a show that is by queer people for queer people."

Keitel, who most recently was seen on Big Sky, is part of an ensemble cast currently filming the long-anticipated reboot in New Orleans. Queer as Folk began as a British series in 1999, created by Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who, It's a Sin) and was remade stateside in the early 2000s for Showtime. Both iterations were considered trailblazing representations of queer characters for their realistic, relatable approach.

In 2018, a reboot was announced, with Davies returning as executive producer, but the project, originally slated for Bravo, stalled until earlier this year when it was announced it was ordered to series at Peacock, NBC's streaming platform.

The previous two series were set in Manchester, U.K. and Pittsburgh, but this new take follows "a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy." The reboot is created, written, and executive-produced by Stephen Dunn (Closet Monster).

Jesse James Keitel Jesse James Keitel | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

EW caught up with Keitel about the new show while discussing their departure from Big Sky. "I can't even begin to explain," they say of currently shooting the reboot on location in the Big Easy. "It's a dream come true. I feel like I've come home. I'm excited to tell stories that are really emotional and relationship driven. And just like unapologetically explicitly queer."

"I am surrounded by what feels like family," they add. "Queer as Folk is gonna be so f--ing major. It's going to be a moment."

It's not just the setting that's new, though. Keitel says viewers shouldn't come in expecting a reboot that simply re-treads what's already been done. "I think people are expecting it to be a carbon copy of the previous two iterations of the show," they reflect. "And it really feels so fresh in the best way."

"It feels organically diverse — in terms of age, in terms of race and disability and gender identity," they continue. "It feels organic. These friend groups, this looks like my friend group. It doesn't feel like manufactured Hollywood. It just feels correct. And the chemistry between the cast is like nothing that's been seen on TV. It's just magic. We've known each other for a few weeks, and I feel like I've known them for a lifetime."

If nothing else, the groundbreaking nature of the original show will continue but in new ways, since so much of what made it provocative in its time has become far more widely accepted and represented in media. "It is a surreal honor to adapt the notoriously groundbreaking series by Russell T. Davies. When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer as Folk in secret," showrunner Stephen Dunn previously said in a statement. "But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn't have to watch Queer as Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max."

While you wait for the newest reimagining of Queer as Folk, revisit EW's 2018 retrospective and cast reunion from the Showtime series here and in the video above.