Sammi's return has the Jersey Shore cast 'shooketh' in new trailer

There's never too much drama (or too many people) for a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

After 11 years away from the reality show, original Jersey Shore cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is reuniting with her former housemates, and EW has an exclusive new trailer all about her arrival.

Sammi is back on 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'

Needless to say, Sammi's return is something a lot of fans never thought they'd see, which is why it has the cast feeling "shooketh," as Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino puts it in the sneak peek. (And they even introduce her to the always creepy Sammi doll.)

As the season description reads, "From the ultimate kick off in Pennsylvania where DJ Pauly D and Vinny orchestrate an epic prank that almost scars the 'meatballs' permanently to Deena taking family trips to the next level at Margaritaville, the Shore family continues to make every moment one to remember. Tensions between Angelina and Jenni from earlier this season continue, while a shocking revelation about Angelina's father influences Mike to investigate. Plus, things are bound to get a little messy when Mike reveals he's been talking to Sammi's infamous ex."

Watch the trailer, which also features the return of the note, below.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday, August 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

