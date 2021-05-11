The party's back! Watch Snooki make her Jersey Shore Family Vacation return

The party's back!

EW can exclusively reveal that Jersey Shore Family Vacation is heading off for another trip beginning Thursday, June 3, and after sitting out the first half of season 4, reality TV legend Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is set to make her triumphant return.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi | Credit: MTV

Season 4 of MTV's hit series kicked off last year with the cast, minus Snooki, quarantining together in an empty hotel in Las Vegas. In the upcoming episodes, the Shore bubble will be setting up shop in the Poconos.

The hopefully speech-free finish to season 4 promises engagements, gender reveals, a talent show, Vinny being body-slammed by Jenni's pro wrestler boyfriend, and surely some fireworks when Snooki reunites with Angelina on-camera for the first time since the latter's dramatic wedding.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Credit: MTV

