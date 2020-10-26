Watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation rent out entire hotel in quarantine season 4 trailer

MTV has released the first look at season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which was filmed during quarantine. The location? An empty hotel. The people? The cast ( minus Snooki ) and their friends and family, including Mike's loyal wife Lauren, Vinny's hilariously creepy Uncle Nino, and Pauly's Double Shot at Love girlfriend Nikki.

Season 4 of Family Vacation picks up in the aftermath of Angelina's wedding in the explosive season 3 finale. The bridezilla didn't take too kindly to being roasted in the speech from her bridesmaids, Snooki, Deena, and Jenni. As evidenced in the trailer, the drama between the girls remains, despite the absence of Snooki, who made the decision to exit the series that introduced her to the world.